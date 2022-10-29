Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 720 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,854,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,102. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

