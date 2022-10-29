Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $21.57 billion and approximately $7.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.42 or 0.31788616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,570,630,489 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

