Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 8.0 %

BIO opened at $354.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $350.26 and a twelve month high of $798.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.51.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

