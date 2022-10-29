Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $350.26 and a 12-month high of $798.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

