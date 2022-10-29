Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Down 34.4% in October

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 357,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 13,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $34,494.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,772.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,498 shares of company stock worth $51,860. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Trading Down 1.0 %

BDSX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 74,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,134. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 458.27% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.