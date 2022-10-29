Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $285.35. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 60.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.