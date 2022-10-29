Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,234,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,009. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

