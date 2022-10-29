BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.68 Billion

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $20,885.55 or 1.00009629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $16.68 billion and approximately $32.74 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00045038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00021930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00257817 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,671.26356852 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,987,617.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

