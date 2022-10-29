Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $18.15 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $18.15 or 0.00087247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $317.82 million and $24.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00259497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00066312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

