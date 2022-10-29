Bitpanda Ecosystem Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $116.07 Million (BEST)

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token (BEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token has a market capitalization of $116.07 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Bitpanda Ecosystem Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitpanda Ecosystem Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2019. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s total supply is 806,705,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,337,943 tokens. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official website is www.bitpanda.com/en/best. The Reddit community for Bitpanda Ecosystem Token is https://reddit.com/r/bitpanda. Bitpanda Ecosystem Token’s official Twitter account is @bitpanda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitpanda Ecosystem Token is blog.bitpanda.com/en/tag/best.

According to CryptoCompare, “BEST is the Bitpanda coin that offers users a wide range of benefits and perks within the Bitpanda ecosystem. It provides the growing community of around 1 million Bitpanda users with a wide range of rewards and benefits. It is issued by Bitpanda. By investing in BEST, the user will enjoy a reduction of up to 25% on Bitpanda trading fees, gain priority access to the Bitpanda Launchpad, which will be available later, and benefit from a wide range of upcoming features and rewards.It will play a vital role in Bitpanda’s global expansion and in making its vision of changing the rules of investing a reality. BEST is the fuel of the Bitpanda ecosystem, which means that the Bitpanda platform, the Bitpanda Global Exchange and future products like the Bitpanda Launchpad will make heavy use of incorporating it and offering users, who hold it, exclusive rewards and perks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitpanda Ecosystem Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitpanda Ecosystem Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitpanda Ecosystem Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

