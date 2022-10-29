Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 63,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.2 %
BWC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 14,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,240. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
Read More
