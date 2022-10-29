BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BXC. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.75.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $705.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.