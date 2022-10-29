BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

