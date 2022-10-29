BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to “Outperform”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of IMO traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

