BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to “Outperform”

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.
Shares of IMO traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 31.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
