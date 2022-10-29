Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 5.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,498.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $37.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,871.72. 460,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,488. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,815.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

