Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,500.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,871.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Booking by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

