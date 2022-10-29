Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.00 million-$514.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.23. 913,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,449. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.