BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

