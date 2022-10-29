Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.0 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.06.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.