Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.0 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

