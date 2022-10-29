Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

