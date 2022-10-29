Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.66 billion-$12.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.71 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

