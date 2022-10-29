Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 10,815,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,026. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.