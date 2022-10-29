Braintrust (BTRST) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00007883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $131.21 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.63 or 0.31964095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

