Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 2,850,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $92.34.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

