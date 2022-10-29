Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.