Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share.
Bread Financial Price Performance
Shares of BFH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 11.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Bread Financial
In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.