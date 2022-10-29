Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $92.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
