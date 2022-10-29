Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTS remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,194. Bright Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Lights Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Lights Acquisition

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.