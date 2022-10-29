Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

OTIS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

