Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,253 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,255. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.25 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

