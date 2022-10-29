Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 618 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

