Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMER. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Omeros stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

