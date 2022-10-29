Brighton Jones LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 3.5 %

FAST opened at $48.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.