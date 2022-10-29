Brighton Jones LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $103,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,319,982 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.