Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,770 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.