Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

BCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 235,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,430. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 500.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.