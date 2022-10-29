Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$5.75 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 235,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,430. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

