Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.44-$7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.00 billion-$46.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.97 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

