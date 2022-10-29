Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.44-7.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$46.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.03 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.44-$7.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $76.83. 10,273,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,925. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.04% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,257,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315,548 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 679,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 277,784 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

