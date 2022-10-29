Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $17.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.90. 2,309,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.12.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

