Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $24.00

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $567.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

