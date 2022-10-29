Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target at $355.00

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNTIF. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Hunting has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

