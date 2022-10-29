Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $12.09

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,912. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

