Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $16.04

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.3% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 79,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.99%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

