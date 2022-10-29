Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT at $7.77

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 316,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ThredUp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

