Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $34.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.59. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

