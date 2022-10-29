Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Down 45.2% in October

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BPYPP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
