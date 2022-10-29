BRR OpCo LLC Acquires 118 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

NYSE MSCI opened at $474.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

