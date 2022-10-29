BRR OpCo LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,131,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

