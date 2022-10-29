BRR OpCo LLC Buys 772 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 816.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

