BRR OpCo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE UL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.